Tom Sandoval's net worth in 2025 is $4 million. Sandoval is a popular actor and a TV reality show star. He has appeared in several films such as Alien Presence, The Pit and the Pendulum, Playing with Fire, Scare Us, and etc.

However, Sandoval made a name for himself in the reality series Vanderpump Rules, and now he is competing on the reality TV series The Traitors. He is an MTV Movie + TV Award nominee. Let's take a closer look at Tom Sandoval's net worth in 2025.

What is Tom Sandoval's net worth in 2025?: $4 million (estimate)

Tom Sandoval's net worth in 2025 is $4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Tom Sandoval was born on July 7, 1983, in St. Louis, Mo. He attended Hazelwood West High School. After completing his high school education, Sandoval went on to pursue an acting and modeling career.

As early as 15 years old, Sandoval had already embarked on a modeling career. This resulted after his dermatologist in St. Louis recommended him to a talent agency called Talent Plus, which immediately inked Sandoval to a deal. As a model, Sandoval revealed that he earned about $2,500.

Tom Sandoval's career in acting

Aside from modeling, Talent Plus also exposed Sandoval to acting. In 2003, Sandoval made his on-screen acting debut in Bon Jovi's music video Bon Jovi: All About Lovin' You.

Roughly five years later, Sandoval made his big screen debut in the movie Playing with Fire. Since then, Sandoval has appeared in more movies such as Alien Presence, The Pit and the Pendulum, Behind Your Eyes, 23 Minutes to Sunrise and Scare Us.

Scare Us saw Sandoval take on a lead role. The film grossed approximately $176,000 around the world.

Aside from movies, Sandoval has also appeared in various television programs, shorts and videos. These include Reflection, Tango Amargo, Social Status, The Raiven Destiny, The Other Two, Dying for a Baby and The Wrong Real Estate Agent.

Vanderpump Rules

While Sandoval hasn't made a major splash as an actor, he quickly fell into fame as a reality television star on Vanderpump Rules. The show has been running for 10 seasons, with Sandoval appearing in 177 episodes. While on the show, Sandoval worked at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, SUR, as a bartender. For season one, Sandoval received a paycheck worth $10,000.

But by the time the show's seventh season aired, Sandoval enjoyed a massive salary raise. The Vanderpump Rules star was raking in $25,000 per episode, according to IMDB. For that season alone, Sandoval could've easily netted $600,000.

For making his presence felt in Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval also received a MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Reality Romance, an award he received with real-life girlfriend and co-star Ariana Madix.

Tom Sandoval's work as an entrepreneur

With plenty of experience working at a restaurant on Vanderpump Rules, it isn't surprising that Sandoval also started a string of restaurants of his own.

In 2018, Sandoval opened a restaurant called TomTom Restaurant & Bar with co-star Tom Schwartz on a 10% partnership deal that is a nonbinding agreement. While TomTom seemed to have been well-received by the market, Madix revealed that Sandoval has yet to reap the earnings from the restaurant.

Aside from TomTom Restaurant & Bar, Sandoval and partner also opened another restaurant called Schwartz and Sandy's, which requires $1 million in capital. In order to fulfill the starting capital, Sandoval's parents had to chip in $250,000.

Apart from restaurants, Sandoval also jumped into men's cosmetics industry. He launched his own brand called Stryx.

Tom Sandoval's ‘Scandoval' scandal

While Sandoval spent time building a career on Vanderpump Rules, he also developed a romantic relationship with Ariana Madix.

Unfortunately, the relationship came to an end after it was exposed that Sandoval was having an affair with fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss, who was engaged to Sandoval's best friend James Kennedy. Leviss also ended her engagement with Kennedy after the scandal was exposed.

The cheating scandal not only tarnished Sandoval's reputation. In addition to this, Sandoval's restaurants also took a hit in terms of revenues and tips with customers opting to support Madix, according to sources.

However, despite Sandoval's restaurants suffering the consequences of his affair, Vanderpump Rules did manage to increase their ratings and viewers from Sandoval's cheating scandal. This is probably why Sandoval has continued in his “villain” role in the 2024 season of Vanderpump Rules even while Sandoval attempts to reconnect with Madix.

Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras

Despite having a busy schedule, Sandoval still managed to become the lead singer of the band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. The band has been traveling around the country, performing live in front of various crowds, based on their website.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Tom Sandoval's net worth in 2025?