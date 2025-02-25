Troy Aikman's net worth in 2025 is $65 million. Aikman is a former professional football player who suited up for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion and a Super Bowl MVP with six Pro Bowl appearances.

Currently, he works as a sports broadcaster for ESPN. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Troy Aikman's net worth in 2025.

What is Troy Aikman's net worth in 2025?: $65 million (estimate)

Troy Aikman's net worth in 2025 is $65 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Troy Aikman was born on Nov. 21, 1966, in West Covina, Calif. He studied at Henryetta High School, where he played baseball and football. Given Aikman's accomplishments as an amateur athlete, Aikman was awarded with All-State honors.

Troy Aikman is recruited by Oklahoma

After completing his high school education, Aikman attended the University of Oklahoma. He played two seasons for the Sooners, highlighted by winning the national championship as a sophomore.

In a Sooners uniform, Aikman completed 33 passes out of 67 attempts for 483 yards to go along with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Troy Aikman transfers to UCLA

After two seasons with the Sooners, Aikman transferred to UCLA. Sitting out one year due to residency, Aikman immediately made his presence felt for the Bruins.

In 1988, Aikman saved the best college season for his last. He completed 209 passes for 2,599 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. For his efforts, Aikman was awarded the Davey O'Brien Award, the first time a Bruin won the award. But more importantly, Aikman would help the Bruins win the Cotton Bowl with him being named the Cotton Bowl MVP.

Troy Aikman is drafted by the Cowboys

After two years with the UCLA Bruins, Aikman declared for the 1989 NFL Draft. Here, he was selected in the first round with the first overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Shortly after, Aikman inked a six-year contract worth $11.2 million.

During his rookie season, Aikman completed 155 passes out of 293 attempts for 1,749 yards. For his efforts, Aikman was named to the All-Rookie team.

In 1992, Aikman had solid production by completing 302 of 473 pass attempts for 3,445 yards to go along with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. For his efforts, he was named to the Pro Bowl. Moreover, Aikman played an instrumental role in helping the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXVII, Aikman's first-ever Super Bowl title. Moreover, he was also crowned as the Super Bowl MVP.

Troy Aikman signs $50M extension with the Cowboys

A season later, Aikman would help the Cowboys secure Super Bowl XXVIII for the second straight season. For helping the Cowboys win two straight Super Bowl championships, the franchise rewarded Aikman with an eight-year contract extension, worth $50 million, according to a report by New York Times.

In 1995, Aikman had another Pro Bowl-worthy season. He completed 280 of 432 pass attempts to go along with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Moreover, he also led the Cowboys to another Super Bowl championship after emerging victorious in Super Bowl XXX.

Troy Aikman signs $86M extension with the Cowboys

Convinced about Aikman's capability, the Cowboys rewarded him with a six-year, $86 million contract extension in 1999, according to Forbes.

In 2001, the Cowboys released Aikman. Initially, Aikman would've prolonged his NFL career by having the intention of signing with the San Diego Chargers. However, the Chargers signed Doug Flutie, which led the three-time Super Bowl champion to hang up his cleats for good.

Troy Aikman becomes a broadcaster

After ending his NFL career, Aikman never really veered away from football. In fact, he decided to work for FOX as part of their broadcasting crew.

With FOX, Aikman was able to cover six Super Bowls. Furthermore, he also earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding TV Event Analyst. Aikman netted $7.5 million on an annual basis while working for FOX.

But in 2022, Aikman decided to leave FOX and signed with rival sports media giant ESPN. The three-time Super Bowl champion signed a five-year deal, worth $90 million.

Troy Aikman becomes team owner

Aside from having a solid career in broadcasting, the former Super Bowl MVP also used to own a string of sports teams, one of which was co-owning a NASCAR team called Hall of Fame Racing with fellow former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach. Aside from Hall of Fame Racing, Aikman also has a minority stake in major league baseball's San Diego Padres.

Troy Aikman's endorsement deals

Given that Aikman has accomplished a lot, it isn't surprising that several brands want to partner with the former NFL star. In the past, he has collaborated with brands that include Nike, Wingstop, Rent-A-Center, Acme Bricks, Silvercar and IDLife, as per Sportskeeda. Just recently, Aikman inked a four-year deal with Choctaw Casino and Resort.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Tony Aikman's net worth in 2025?