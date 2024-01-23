Netflix has made a blockbuster move, acquiring the rights to WWE's Monday Night Raw beginning in 2025.

WWE‘s flagship program, Monday Night Raw, has found a new home: Netflix.

After premiering on traditional cable television over three decades ago, Monday Night Raw has remained on the USA Network for the past two decades. This is the WWE's latest venture into streaming after their Peacock deal which sees all of their Premium Live Events streaming on the service.

A blockbuster deal

The announcement was made on January 23, 2024. Raw will begin streaming on Netflix in January 2025. The streaming service will be home to the WWE staple in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Latin America. Other territories will be added over time.

Additionally, Netflix will become the home for special WWE documentaries and broadcasts, including SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania, for territories outside of the U.S.

“This deal is transformative,” TKO's President and COO Mark Shapiro said. “It marries the can't-miss WWE product with Netflix's extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, also weighed in. “We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix,” Bajaria said. “By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we'll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we're thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE.”

“In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling,” WWE's President Nick Khan added. “We believe Netflix, as one of the world's leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw's live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base.”

Deadline added that the deal is for 10 years and worth more than $5 billion.