Netflix’s Big Mouth has gotten a major update about its upcoming season with the streaming platform. The eighth season of the animated comedy will be its final installation, Variety reports. Big Mouth’s spin-off Human Resources will also be ending with their second season that was previously renewed. Fans voiced their opinion about the show ending giving the news a mixed reaction.

Big Mouth is inspired by the childhoods of Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, who are the creators of the series. Additionally, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett are also billed as co-creators of the series. The animated comedy is about a “group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age.” The animated comedy is the streamer’s longest original series, excluding children’s programming. Before Big Mouth, Orange is the New Black, and Grace and Frankie held the title as the longest-running show on the network.

Kroll stars alongside John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, and Ayo Edebiri. Edebiri now plays the role of Missy that was originally voiced by Jenny Slate.

Human Resources is set in the perspective of the Hormone Monsters that were first introduced in Big Mouth. Kroll is also in Human Resources alongside Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Brandon Kyle Goodman and

“If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish, they would have been like ‘Yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end,’” said Kroll per the publication.

“‘Big Mouth’ is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity,” said Billy Wee, Netflix’s director of adult animation per Variety. “We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming-of-age story reaches its conclusion.”

Season 6 of Big Mouth debuted in 2022. Season 7 will come in 2023 and 2024. No official dates have been announced for season 7 of the show as of yet.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the news below:

BIG MOUTH FINALLY ENDING ANNOUNCEMENT IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE FINAL SPACE GRAPHIC NOVEL ANNOUNCEMENT THIS IS CRAZYYYYY https://t.co/sHy9x4yhjW — candy/mae mae 🚀🌟 FINAL SPACE LIVES (@finaIspace) April 24, 2023

netflix will cancel all its good shows after one season but then big mouth has 8 seasons pic.twitter.com/lYXBwx8o1R — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 24, 2023

BIG MOUTH IS ENDING pic.twitter.com/PHqWWNCygd — GANO 🥖 TETO SYNTHV!!! (@G4NOKIDS) April 24, 2023

my condolences to the 3 big mouth fans sobbing rn… yup, i feel soooo bad… pic.twitter.com/ZOpG3XJTzf — Sir Pootington 💙💛 (@SirPootington) April 24, 2023

I still can’t wrap my head around the hate train on Big Mouth💀 — Mimi✨ (@sa_vvy_) April 24, 2023

damn i thought big mouth was funny this thread just told me i’m stupid asf — ace (@ImAceEdwards) April 24, 2023