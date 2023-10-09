Netflix announced that the final season of The Crown will get the royal treatment and be released in two parts, following the same strategy they had with Stranger Things Season 4 and The Witcher Season 3.

The new trailer for The Crown Season 6 was just dropped. Some announcement dates and teasers for the upcoming Crown final season were included.

It will be released in two parts. Part 1 will be released November 16th, and Part will be out December 14th.

The Crown's playbook from Stranger Things and The Witcher

This strategy seems to have been taken from Netflix's playbook with Stranger Things Season 4 and The Witcher Season 3.

Regarding The Witcher, they split it up since it worked well with Stranger Things. “In a streaming world, cliffhangers don't really exist because you're hitting play [right after an episode ends],” the executive producer, Steve Gaub, of The Witcher, told The Verge.

Gaub added, “You don't get that satisfaction of the anticipation and discussion and chatting online. So we wanted to give that to the fans, and the story was there for us to do it.”

Though there's no statement (yet) from the producers of The Crown about why they split it up, it seems to stem from previous successes.

That said, Netflix is no stranger to hits without splitting up the season and utilizing the binge model. Good examples include Wednesday and Queen Charlotte. Both were released with every episode available immediately.

Splitting up the final season of The Crown is an interesting strategy. Whether it's for “milking it” as long as possible or creating buzz, fans of the series are bound to tune in regardless. And that's a crowning achievement.

The Crown Season 6 Part One will be released on November 16. Part two will be released on December 14.