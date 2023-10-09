Some royalty is amongst us! The Crown's final season is approaching and Netflix has dropped the first trailer.

Netflix just released The Crown's final season trailer. The end of the trailer reveals the release plan, which mentions the first four episodes will debut on November 16, and the final episodes will be released on December 14 on the streaming platform.

The preview gave a glimpse of what's to come. It opened with a view of a dark sitting room as a clock ticks. “The Crown is a symbol of permanence. It's something you are, not what you do.” Claire Foy's voice overlay is heard as a television flickers in the background, showing footage of her character.

“Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty,” a voice says. At this point, the video shows a framed photo of Olivia Colman as the sovereign character she depicted in previous seasons.

The text then shows ‘The Final Chapter Begins,” followed by the date announcement.

The upcoming season is based around the late '90s and early 2000s, during the period when Princess Diana died tragically, according to Variety. It will also cover the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton as their relationship grew.

The Crown's final season includes Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Ed McVey as Prince William, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The series has been a crowning achievement for Netflix's popularity. The final season will surely help crown the streaming platform as a favorite.

