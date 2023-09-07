Percy Hynes White, known for his role as Xavier Thorpe in Netflix's “Wednesday,” reportedly got written out of the show's highly anticipated second season, according to NME. This decision comes nine months after the actor got accused of assaulting a woman, which led to allegations of sexual assault at a house party.

In “Wednesday,” Hynes White portrayed Xavier Thorpe, a character with the unique ability to bring his art to life, set in the Addams Family universe. However, his future on the show was in doubt when accusations of sexual assault surfaced earlier this year.

The allegations came to light when an anonymous Twitter user claimed that Hynes White had sexually assaulted her at a party hosted at his parents' house in Toronto. Allegedly, he and his friends provided alcohol and drugs to underage girls with the intent of having sexual encounters with them.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While several other users initially supported these claims, their posts are no long available. Hynes White has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that they are false and part of a misinformation campaign. He particularly pointed out a photo with his friend Jane, who he claims was not a victim, and has attempted to clarify the situation, albeit with limited success.

In response to these allegations, Percy Hynes White's parents, Joel Thomas Hynes and Sherry White, have defended their son's character, emphasizing his respectability and dismissing the rumors as false. They have also criticized Netflix's decision to write him out of “Wednesday” solely based on accusations.

As fans await the second season of “Wednesday,” the show's producers have faced the challenging task of addressing these allegations and making necessary adjustments to the cast. The fate of Xavier Thorpe's character in the storyline remains uncertain as the series navigates this controversy.