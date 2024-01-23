The streaming platform doesn't seem to be slowing down momentum any time soon.

Netflix is feeling pretty good, considering they're growing profits like weeds.

In a new quarterly report, Netflix had an amazing quarter with 13 million new subscribers, The Hollywood Reporter states. Beyond that, the streamer earned a revenue of $8.8 billion with an operating income of $1.5 billion.

Netflix adds more subscribers and earns a ton in Q4

This makes the Q4 the second-best quarter ever on record for them.

A lot of this has to do with the crackdown on account sharing. Since implementing it, to watch Netflix, you essentially need to have your own account.

“We have gotten to the point where paid sharing is just something that we do,” Greg Peter, co-CEO, said.

The company is ever-evolving. They announced a 10-year $5 billion deal for WWE Raw and other content just Tuesday. This is new territory with live events for sports.

They've grown a ton since the days of mailing DVDs by mail. This includes a ton of award-winning originals. Some movies the streamer has produced are All Quiet on the Western Front, Don't Look Up, The Irishman, Roma, The Two Popes, and many more.

Additionally, they score big when it comes to original series. The Crown, Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Squid Game, Orange is the New Black, Narcos, and others have been extremely popular and have won numerous awards.

Netflix is leading the pack when it comes to streamers. Others are having a hard time bottling up their successes, and these new Q4 figures show that what they're doing seems to work.