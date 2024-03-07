Netflix has officially renewed Avatar: The Last Airbender for two seasons.
In the streaming platform's announcement, it touted the marketing and promotion efforts featuring the four elements that Aang had to master: Water, Earth, Fire and Air].
The live-action series debuted on Feb. 22 and earned 41.1 million in views in its first 11 days. The show currently sits at number one in 76 countries and in the top 10 in 92.
Netflix first promoted the show at their Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Brazil in June last year, presenting the series' first looks and tease. The official teaser debuted at the Geeked Week 2023 which was then followed by the full trailer released in January this year.
The show's campaign garnered 2.2 billion views on the streaming platform.
Netflix partnered with different companies to promote the show following the show's themes such AccuWeather and Philippine Airlines (Air). Olympians such as Serena Williams, Sky Brown and Kaitlyn Ohashi also starred in the ads as benders. Other athletes such as Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam, NFL players Jermain Johnson and DeMarcus Lawrence, soccer player Carli Lloyd, the Milwaukee Bucks, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns as well as the University of Alabama football team.
On the night of the premiere, Avatar: The Last Airbender showcased the power of water through the Las Vegas Sphere.
With Netflix guaranteeing two more seasons, the assumption is that the live-action adaptation will try as much as it can to follow the animated series. Since season one followed the series' first book, water, then the following seasons will feature the second and third books, earth and fire, respectively.
Fans will most likely be both excited and apprehensive for the second season since the show already introduced Ba Sing Se. In the animated series, the journey to the Earth Kingdom happened in the second book. However, since the show already adapted some of the storylines, the writers may have to get creative without driving away Avatar die-hards in the process.