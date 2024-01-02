Netflix thanked awards voters with a hilariously dramatic May December card.

Netflix wanted to give thanks to awards voters for recognizing May December, the new Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore0led film.

A musical card

A video from Variety shows off the card for one of Netflix's latest films, May December. “Your recognition means more than all the hot dogs in the world,” it reads.

The outside photo is of Moore's character as she looks into the fridge. On the inside, an overhead shot of Charles Melton's character flipping burgers and hot dogs on the grill can be seen.

#MayDecember thanks awards voters for their recent rounds of recognition with a musical card. 🌭 pic.twitter.com/i9sF8QknD1 — Variety (@Variety) January 2, 2024

As it's opened, Marcelo Zarvos' score can be heard. It builds up to Moore saying, “I don't think we have enough hot dogs.”

This soundbite is taken from an early scene in May December. Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton) are hosting a big cookout in their backyard when the former opens the fridge. Zarvos score swirls as the camera zooms into Gracie saying the aforementioned line.

It's one of the campier moments of May December. The whole Netflix film is a dark comedy, and this was a key moment early on in Todd Haynes' film. May December takes place decades after a tabloid romance between Gracie, a school teacher, and a 13-year-old boy, Joe. Decades after it happened, they have three kids and are married.

That's when an actress, Elizabeth (Natalie Portman), shows up to do research for a film on the romance. In the film, she will play Gracie and wants to observe her closely. As the film progresses, the lines become blurred as she begins inhabiting Gracie's mannerisms.

May December premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival. It would be released in theaters in November before hitting Netflix on December 1.