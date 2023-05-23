It’s official, Netflix sucks. The multi-billion dollar streaming service has officially commenced their crackdown on password sharing. Anyone sharing a password with friends or family members not living in the same household will have their account banned, if they don’t make the proper changes.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” the corporation shared in a blog post update.

The company then continued to talk about how great they are and how many options they have. They conveniently ignore the fact that some families don’t live together but still want the benefits of having a shared Netflix account. If a family member is split from the pack, they can simply add the profile to the account for only $7.99 a month! If that’s too much, the family member can simply buy their own subscription!

It’s not just the United States, Netflix will continue their crackdown across Singapore, France, UK, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, and Australia. In early February, they announced an early rollout on password sharing that would include countries like New Zealand, Canada, Portugal, and Spain.

This crackdown came about after Netflix stock dropped 2%, per Yahoo Finance. Some have worried to what degree it will turn off users from the streaming service. However, Wall Street analysts have remained upbeat, recognizing that many will unsubscribe, but will likely return to the platform before the year ends. “We believe most of that churn will be somewhat impulsive, as it has minimal impact on the existing subscriber, and those members will return to the service over the course of 2023.”