In a move that’s like rubbing salt on a wound for Love Is Blind fans, Netflix has announced the date that their recent reunion special for the reality show amid the disastrous live stream.

On April 16, thousands of viewers at home attempted to watch the live stream of the Love Is Blind reunion and were met with delays and their streamer. The special was originally supposed to begin at 8 p.m. ET but that never happened. At 9:29 p.m. ET, Netflix tweeted, “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

This was incredibly frustrating for users, especially given that Netflix has previously had live streams (such as the Chris Rock comedy special last month) and other streamers have had the capability (Disney+ live-streamed Elton John’s last U.S. concert at Dodgers Stadium last November).

Luckily, Netflix has taped the special and it will be available on Netflix at 3 p.m. ET today, April 17. Netflix once again took to Twitter to say, “Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise.” Let’s hope that for the sake of Netflix, they’re right. One has to feel bad for those on the production side who likely worked overtime (and then some) to get turn it around this fast for the fans.

Love Is Blind is one of Netflix’s most popular shows — the reality show was second last week amongst hours viewed with 43,140,000 during the week of April 3-9. The series originally premiered on February 13, 2020, and was a three-week event that took off during the pandemic. There are now four seasons in total and the reunion special coming very soon.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available on Netflix on April 17 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.