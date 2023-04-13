Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

One week after Easter and what do we get? We have seven kings dying and a couple of new Kdramas for you. Here is our list of what’s new on Netflix this weekend for the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix from April 14-16, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 14-16)

Not much in the way of movies and films, but we’ve got some cool new series from across the board coming to Netflix this weekend. Starting with one great cap to an amazing series in The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, we cap off the weekend with a new medical comedy drama and a political intrigue drama coming all the way from Korea. Here are all of the new shows coming to Netflix this weekend.

April 14

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die – The last of The Last Kingdom is here, following the successful finale of the series comes a follow-up sequel film that shows the aftermath of King Edward’s death.



– The last of The Last Kingdom is here, following the successful finale of the series comes a follow-up sequel film that shows the aftermath of King Edward’s death. Queenmaker (Season 1) – Following a power vacuum, a powerful fixer finds an opportunity to turn one civil rights lawyer into the city’s newest mayor – all in the name of revenge.



– Following a power vacuum, a powerful fixer finds an opportunity to turn one civil rights lawyer into the city’s newest mayor – all in the name of revenge. Phenomena

Queens on the Run

April 15

Doctor Cha (Season 1) – Comedy and medical drama combine in this Korean following the story of Cha Jung-sook, a housewife of twenty years who becomes a first-year medical resident.



– Comedy and medical drama combine in this Korean following the story of Cha Jung-sook, a housewife of twenty years who becomes a first-year medical resident. Time Trap

April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy: Season 2

And that’s all of the new shows, series, films, and movies that we can report coming to Netflix this weekend. Are you looking for other shows? We still have our lists for the new shows that arrived on Netflix in April and in March. For anything else about Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and everything else on entertainment, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.