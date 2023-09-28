Netflix is currently being sued by a video game company. According to Variety, the company had a deal to make a game for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon that was since cancelled.

Evil Genius Games, the video game company suing the streaming giant, said it began working with Netflix in early 2023. They were tasked with making a tabletop role-playing game based on Snyder's upcoming film. The Rebel Moon video game was expected to coincide with the release of the film (December 22).

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Netflix terminated the deal. Even after Evil Genius paid for a license and an agreement to share profits of the Rebel Moon game. Netflix claimed that the video game company had “violated [an] confidentiality agreement.” This isn't the only video game tie-in that was in the works. Super Evil Megacorp is developing a four-player co-op video game in the Rebel Moon universe.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, September 28, in the Central District of California. Evil Genius is seeking an unspecified about in monetary damages.

“Our aim is to ensure our team is recognized for their fantastic work, and that we can release this game for millions of [tabletop RPG] enthusiasts to enjoy,” David Scott, CEO of Evil Genius, said in a statement. “It’s disheartening to see Netflix backpedal on content that was jointly showcased and had received their prior consent. We urge our supporters to contact Netflix and Zack Snyder to push for the release of this game.”

The first part of Snyder's Rebel Moon saga, A Child of Fire, will be released on December 22. A second part, The Scargiver, will debut on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire will be released on December 22.