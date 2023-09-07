Netflix's critically acclaimed series The Crown has captivated audiences worldwide with its compelling portrayal of the British monarchy's history. As the series progresses into its sixth season, fans eagerly anticipate how it will culminate in the grand event they've been waiting for: the royal wedding.

Throughout the five preceding seasons, The Crown has navigated the intricate web of royal drama, tackling significant moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign. From her ascension to the throne in the early seasons to the turbulent times of Princess Diana's introduction in later ones, the series has delved into the personal and political complexities of the royal family.

Season 6 promises to continue this exploration, highlighting key events such as the final days of Princess Diana's life and the royal wedding. The historical authenticity and the stellar performances of the cast, including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, have earned the series critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To further confirm the facts, Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana) and Dominic West (Prince Charles) both mention that Season 6 won't be focusing on her death but what transpired beforehand in an interview. The death of the former royal has been a touchy subject for quite some time. “I'll say that Peter and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors,” the actress said to Entertainment Weekly.

As The Crown approaches its sixth season, a tweet from Netflix shows that the royal wedding it will focus on is none other than The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year. We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season. pic.twitter.com/zHbeqEqqWv — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2023

The series' meticulous attention to detail, intricate storytelling, and remarkable production values have set the bar high for historical dramas. Fans eagerly await the unfolding of events leading up to the royal wedding, anticipating another season of riveting drama and impeccable performances.