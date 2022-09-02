Netflix teases Johnny Manziel documentary following Manti Te’o hit

Netflix teased a Johnny Manziel documentary on Friday. The Netflix Twitter account shared a video in response to a user who hinted at a Manziel documentary following the recent Manti Te’o story the company produced.

Johnny Manziel is one of the most controversial athletes in recent sports history. He was a standout quarterback during his time in college at Texas A&M. He sparked the popular brand of “Johnny Football” which captivated the nation. Manziel ultimately won the 2012 Heisman Award.

He was a pure athlete in every sense of the word. He played baseball through high school and was even drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2014. However, Johnny Manziel’s football prowess ultimately won out and he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

And that is when the controversy truly began.

Manziel lived his life to the fullest. But his love of partying made many question his dedication to football. His NFL career was brief as a result. Manziel was out of the league by 2017. He continued playing football for various other professional teams out of the NFL. He spent 2021 playing for the FCF Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football League.

People forget that Johnny Manziel is still just 29-years old. A potential NFL return isn’t completely out of the question. But nothing has come to fruition. This Netflix documentary will likely dive into Manziel’s future football plans.

There are plenty of people who feel that Manziel is a wasted talent. What he did in college as Texas A&M’s QB was incredible.