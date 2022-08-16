Netflix released the first episode of the “Untold: Volume 2” series. The episode is called “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.” It takes an in-depth look at former star linebacker Manti Te’o. The documentary covers his football career and the fake girlfriend controversy. It is a thrilling documentary directed by Ryan Duffy and Tony Vainuku.

Te’o appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss the Netflix documentary.

“You find a lot about yourself when the narrative is now negative,” he said.

The documentary features interviews from Manti Te’o and the person behind the fake girlfriend identity, Ronaiah ‘Naya’ Tuiasosopo. It also unveils information that was unknown prior to this documentary.

I was able to catch up with the creators behind “Untold: Volume 2,” Chapman and McLain Way, and they revealed what viewers can expect when watching “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.”

“I think we got a little bit lucky,” Chapman Way told me. “The Manti Te’o catfishing story is a little bit of a white whale in sports documentary film-making… I think we got him (Te’o) at a really good time. His NFL career was winding down so I think he felt like he could be open and raw and truthful about everything that happened.”

Untold: Volume 2 creators/directors Chapman and McLain Way break down the Manti Te’o new documentary. #mantiteo pic.twitter.com/q6vXZrQDlq — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) August 16, 2022

Other episodes will include subjects such as the Tim Donaghy story. In total, Volume 2 will be four episodes long. Chapman and McLain way found success in Volume 1 and are looking for more with these new sets of episodes. They also said they would be interested in creating Volume 3 if the opportunity presents itself.