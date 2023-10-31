It's here — the new anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off just revealed its catchy intro.

The streaming platform just released the opening credits for the series ahead of its November 17 arrival, according to IGN.

It's under two minutes long, but it's a great intro full of color and a catchy tune from the Japanese rock band Nercy Talkie. Fans might not opt to skip over this opener, unlike other series where it's common.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off intro

With hints of the original 2010 live-action film, it contains vibrant visual effects and heavy bass.

SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF INTRO 1-2-3-4 👾 COMING NOVEMBER 17 👾 pic.twitter.com/XRRwLMs8PK — Netflix (@netflix) October 31, 2023

The new Scott Pilgrim Takes Off series was announced earlier this year. It's based on the graphic novel and features most of the same cast from the original movie, including Michael Cera.

Netflix has recently shared other series clips, but this is the first glimpse at the opening.

If you're not familiar with the series, it's essentially about a slacker's quest for love, according to Collider.

Cera will be reprising his role as Scott Pilgrim, who falls in love with Ramona Flowers, who Mary Elizabeth Winstead voices. Scott must fight her seven evil exes one-on-one to earn her approval. The combat scenes are video game-inspired and appeared in the comic book series by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

O'Malley and Edgar Wright, the director of the original movie, will serve as executive producers, with O'Malley also serving as the co-creator, along with BenDavid Grabinski.

If the intro indicates how good the series is, we can't wait to watch it in a few weeks when Scott Pilgrim Takes Off arrives on Netflix.