The upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime by Netflix has left fans of the 2010 movie and the original graphic novels in eager anticipation. While the project appears to be a delightful fusion of the novel's visuals and the movie's cast, it almost faced a significant hurdle in bringing back the original actors, DenofGeek reports. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Bryan Lee O'Malley, the original writer, disclosed that any failure to secure the return of a single cast member would have necessitated a complete recast from the original movie.

O'Malley emphasized the essential nature of maintaining the original ensemble, citing the magical touch of director Edgar Wright during the first film's production. The enduring camaraderie among the cast members paved the way for their collective involvement in the upcoming anime adaptation, contributing to the show's unique appeal.

Although Edgar Wright, the movie's director, is returning as an executive producer, the project is set to bring back several familiar faces, adding to the excitement surrounding the cult-classic series' transition to the anime format.

For those unfamiliar with the story, Scott Pilgrim chronicles the adventures of the titular 20-something protagonist and his band as they navigate the vibrant landscape of Toronto. The narrative unfolds as Scott confronts Ramona Flowers' Evil Exes in a series of exhilarating video game-inspired battles, prompting him to confront profound questions about his own self-worth.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off not only builds on the success of Wright's 2010 film but also draws inspiration from the well-received video game adaptation, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game. O'Malley and Grabinski, both avid anime enthusiasts, aim to infuse the anime format with a refreshing perspective while preserving the essence of the beloved storyline.