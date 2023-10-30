Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will be on Netflix ahead of the anime feature Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

The popular live-action 2010 film that was directed by Edgar Wright and based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels was removed from Netflix in April 2023. It's making its way back for fans and new fans who haven't seen the original live-action film, according to Collider.

New anime version of Scott Pilgrim

The release of the original is coming at a good time. There's a new anime version of Scott Pilgrim debuting November 17 on Netflix. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off isn't a remake of the original movie. However, it's a new spin on the franchise that takes the story into new territory.

What's special about the anime version is the cast from the 2010 film, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, and Chris Evans, will all voice the animated series.

Regarding what's different between the two, the live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. The World followed the story from the original comic book basically on point. The anime series, which was developed by O'Mally and BenDavid Grabinski will go in a different direction. It's not going to be following the original story.

“The idea of spending years on a project that is just beat for beat the same thing feels like a waste of time, “Grabinski said.

Some additional roles in the new anime include Julian Cihi, Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Johnny Simmons, and more.

In November, you get your pick on Netflix: real-life or anime Scott Pilgrim. We're guessing you'll go with both.