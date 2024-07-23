After falling to 51st overall in the 2023 draft, Jalen Wilson looked like a steal during his rookie season with the Brooklyn Nets. This offseason has been no different. Wilson was named NBA Summer League MVP on Monday after averaging 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 47.3 percent shooting over five appearances.

Wilson ranked fifth in scoring Las Vegas. The 6-foot-6 wing was among the top shooters at the Summer League, leading all players with 22 total three-pointers made. He ranked third in three-point percentage (55.0) among 110 players to attempt over four per game.

Some were surprised to see Wilson win MVP, given he was only named Second-Team All-Summer League. However, his clutch shotmaking undoubtedly played a role in winning the award. The 23-year-old led three fourth-quarter comebacks for Brooklyn, hitting a game-winning shot in overtime vs. the Orlando Magic, a game-tying three in the final seconds vs. the Indiana Pacers, and a dagger three in the final minute vs. the New York Knicks.

Jalen Wilson reacts to being named NBA Summer League MVP

“It’s just a blessing,” Wilson said of winning the award. “It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to come out and play and be with guys that I got drafted with and got to spend a long summer with. To come out and be able to work and showcase how much better we got was really fun.”

Wilson was a top performer at last year's NBA Summer League. He carried that over to a productive rookie season at the G-League and NBA levels, earning a three-year standard contract after starting the year on a two-way. However, the former second-round pick said his confidence was at a new level this summer.

“The game just slowed down,” Wilson said. “I think last year, all rookies are kinda just eager to play and eager to get things going. This year, I was just able to know what was coming and was able to get better prepared a little bit more. When I got to the games, I think it slowed down and the work [I put in] was able to show.”

Wilson to play a feature role for the rebuilding Nets

After appearing in 43 NBA games as a rookie, Wilson is poised to step into a feature role for the rebuilding Nets in 2024-25. The former Big-12 Player of the Year headlines a youth movement in Brooklyn alongside Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney. Wilson is confident that his work this summer will translate to the big stage this coming season.

“I think the best thing [I did at Summer League] was just being a good teammate, being able to be here for guys and show leadership. And also just being ready to play, being able to do different things,” he said. “My versatility, [being a] catch and shoot [threat, all those different things that contribute to winning. I feel like winning is the direction that we all want to go in, so being able to continue and be versatile in a winning direction is everything I wanted to show.”