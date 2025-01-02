The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Ben Simmons is on the team's injury report alongside Noah Clowney. Simmons is listed with lower back injury management, while Clowney has a left hip contusion.

Here's everything we know about both players' playing statuses entering the Nets-Bucks matchup.

Ben Simmons, Noah Clowney injury status vs. Bucks

Brooklyn ruled Simmons out for the Bucks matchup on the second night of a back-to-back. The three-time All-Star has yet to play in a back-to-back this season as part of a load management plan.

That cautious approach has produced positive results thus far. After seeing his last two seasons cut short by back injuries, Simmons has not missed an extended period in 2024-25. The 28-year-old has averaged 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists over seven appearances since replacing Dennis Schroder as Brooklyn's starting point guard.

Clowney is listed as questionable for the Bucks matchup. The second-year forward exited Wednesday's 130-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors after taking a hard fall and did not return.

Clowney walked off the court under his own power, and his questionable tag indicates that he avoided a potentially serious injury. However, the Nets have taken a cautious approach with injuries this year. Given this, it would be mildly surprising for Clowney to suit up on the second night of a back-to-back after exiting Wednesday's loss.

Clowney's recent play has been an encouraging development for the rebuilding Nets. The 2023 first-round pick has averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent from three on 6.6 attempts per game over his last 10 appearances. He's shot 38.7 percent from three for the season, the NBA's second-highest percentage among 20 players age 22 or younger attempting at least four per game.

Ziaire Williams is not on the Nets' injury report after missing the last month due to a left knee sprain. Trendon Watford will miss his seventh straight game due to a left hamstring strain.

The Nets enter the Bucks matchup losers of five of their last six.