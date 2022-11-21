Published November 21, 2022

By Erik Slater · 4 min read

Attacking the rim, pushing the pace, grabbing rebounds, creating for teammates, defending – this is the Ben Simmons the Brooklyn Nets envisioned for the 2022-23 season.

What was labeled as the Kyrie Irving return game turned into the Simmons show Sunday night. The first-year Net continued his breakout in a 127-115 win over Memphis, posting 22 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists on 11 of 13 shooting. Sunday’s win marks Simmons’ third-straight game in double figures with the Aussie averaging 16.0 points on 22 of 26 (84.6 percent) shooting over the span.

Simmons has made a noticeable leap in terms of aggressiveness in the three performances, but Sunday was different. The three-time All-Star controlled the game from the opening tip to the final buzzer. Simmons’ intent moving downhill was the most assertive he has shown as a Net, pushing the pace and looking to attack the rim every chance he could.

This is the play Ben Simmons had yet to make this season: Initiating and finishing through contact towards the rim. This breakout is starting to look for real.pic.twitter.com/kAL6iLvWq9 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 21, 2022

“Immediately you saw the force that he played with,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said of Simmons’ performance. “Whether it was his pace or his attack of the rim, and it was a relentless attack towards the rim.”

Simmons hinted at physical hurdles while recovering from back surgery and dealing with a knee ailment through his early struggles. But the former Rookie of the Year appears to be improving in that regard as of late, frequently initiating contact and displaying impressive flexibility to contort his body while finishing layups on the move.

A big sign of Ben Simmons' improved health is his flexibility on some of these finishes recently. Looks much more comfortable contorting his body and making these athletic plays from tough angles. pic.twitter.com/KNWuXQUTsu — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 21, 2022

Simmons’ lack of aggressiveness early in the season raised concerns given his infamous struggles in Philadelphia’s 2020-21 playoff series against Atlanta. The three-time All-Star has alluded to the connection between the physical and mental aspects of his game, something he touched on again Sunday.

“I think it’s a bit of both,” Ben Simmons said of his improvement. “Obviously getting the reps in. I haven’t had many opportunities to get the reps in so I’m getting my reps in now. I’m obviously spending more time in the gym and working my body consistently. Whatever I can do to progress and get better and be better, I want to do.”

As Simmons’ health has improved, so has his shotmaking confidence. The 26-year-old’s soft touch around the rim was working from the opening possession Sunday as he converted on a number of hooks and turnarounds.

With Nic Claxton out for personal reasons, Simmons started the game at center surrounded by shooters. From day one of training camp, the team has emphasized the pace they want to play at with Simmons handling the ball.

That vision had not come to fruition early on but was on full display Sunday with Simmons acting as a grab-and-go point guard off defensive rebounds. The former number one pick found Yuta Watanabe in transition for two threes in the fourth quarter to give the Nets control of the game.

Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe have shown some really nice chemistry in transition dating back to the preseason. They were rolling in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/6MrzFDmMH1 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 21, 2022

Watanabe, along with Simmons, propelled Brooklyn to victory in Portland Thursday with 20 points on 5 of 7 shooting from three. The 28-year-old continued his hot shooting with another clutch performance Sunday, pouring in 12 points in the fourth quarter on 4 of 5 shooting from deep. He would finish the game with 16 points.

Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 26 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists on 9 of 16 shooting, but it was Ben Simmons that represented the most significant positive from the win. Durant has frequently spoken about his high expectations for his new teammate and did not change his tone postgame Sunday.

“I expect this from Ben. So when he plays well, I’m not gonna get excited about it,” Durant said.

Kyrie Irving was noticeably rusty after his eight-game layoff, posting 14 points on 5 of 12 shooting with four turnovers.

Simmons will look to carry the momentum from his last three games into his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia Tuesday. The game will come with a bevy of storylines and headlines across the NBA world, something Simmons acknowledged in his postgame interview.

However, the former All-NBA selection emphasized at Nets media day that he is not concerned with narratives upon his return. And Simmons has maintained that sentiment through the discourse surrounding his early struggles and now recent success.

”Certain people will put things out there ‘is he ever going to get back to where he was’ or whatever. But for me, I take it day by day. I try not to look too far ahead,” Ben Simmons said. “I do what I can, I focus on myself and trying to get better each day.”

“I feel like if I start reading everything that’s going on and get my head psyched out that’s not good for me,” he continued. “So for me, I just want to stay focused, take it day by day. I know I keep saying it, but that’s what it is for me; just keep building on good days and stay staying locked in.”