By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Ben Simmons has found new life with the Brooklyn Nets this season. It seemed that his career was destined to fail after a disastrous playoff run in Philadelphia with the 76ers. He was all but shunned by most people, mocked for his play and actions. Now, though, Simmons is proving to everyone that he’s still a valuable piece to a title contender. Amid the Nets’ 11-game winning streak, Ben Simmons talked about the difference between his current and the Sixers of his time, per Nick Friedell.

“In my experiences in Philly we had a young team and we had guys who were not used to being in the league for that long,” Ben Simmons said. “So not knowing how to win and not knowing it’s not easy to win. We have a lot of vets on the team (Nets). Ky, Kev, and understanding it’s game by game and not getting too carried away with it.”

Say what you will about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but these two are players who know what it takes to win a championship. That kind of leadership is what Simmons probably needed in Philadelphia, where he was forced to be a leader for the team. It was clear that he’s much more comfortable operating behind the scenes and supporting his team from the shadows.

At first glance, Ben Simmons’ stats with the Nets look absolutely awful this season. Watch any Brooklyn game, though, and you’ll see him making an impact on either side of the ball. He’s a reason why this team has looked absolutely dominant over the last month or so.