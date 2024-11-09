Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons will not play Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, head coach Jordi Fernandez announced before Friday's matchup with the Boston Celtics. Simmons has not played a back-to-back this year after his last two seasons were cut short by back injuries. Fernandez said the three-time All-Star will continue to sit back-to-backs for the time being as part of a load management plan.

Simmons appeared in 57 total games over the previous two seasons due to nerve impingements caused by separate building discs in his back. He underwent surgery on his back in May, his second in a two-year timeframe. Following the procedure, the third-year Net has said he is 100 percent physically early this season.

Nets taking cautious approach with Ben Simmons in 2024-25

Simmons has not missed a game due to injury yet in 2024-25. While he has looked the healthiest he's been since joining Brooklyn, it's yet to translate to greater on-court production.

The former No. 1 pick has averaged 5.8 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game. He has remained hesitant to attack the basket, attempting a career-low 6.4 field goals per 36 minutes and four total free throws through six appearances.

The Nets announced before Friday's Celtics matchup that Simmons would come off the bench for the first time this season. With Nic Claxton progressing back from a preseason hamstring injury, the Aussie had started all six of his games to start the year in a point-center role. He will lead the ball-handling responsibilities in a five-out offense with the second unit upon Claxton's return to the starting five.

After a surprise 4-4 start, the Nets are prepping for their toughest stretch of the season thus far. Over their next six games, they will face the Celtics and New York Knicks twice, along with individual matchups against the Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.