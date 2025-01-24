Bojan Bogdanovic has not taken the floor for the Brooklyn Nets this season. The 11-year veteran underwent foot and wrist surgery in April after injuring himself in the New York Knicks' first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has had an extended recovery period, the Nets have no timetable for his return.

“[He's doing] exactly the same [stuff] that he’s been doing. Non-contact, on-court workouts,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “He’s done a great job being around the team, using his voice as a leader, as a veteran. He’s doing a good job.”

Bogdanovic averaged 15.2 points per game on 45/40/79 shooting splits over 57 appearances with the Knicks and Detroit Pistons last season. With the Nets stripping down their roster in pursuit of a top draft pick, the Croatian will be a buyout candidate post-trade deadline.

Trendon Watford and Ziaire Williams progressing back from injuries for Nets

Fernandez said Trendon Watford has progressed to on-court workouts with contact. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since Dec. 16 by a hamstring strain. The head coach called Ziaire Williams day-to-day after the forward missed the Nets' last two games due to an ankle injury.

“Trendon's doing some contact activities, so playing – not that we have practice time, but we have a great group of coaches that they can play with him and get him ready – so he’s doing a good job, progressing,” Fernandez said. “Zaire is day-to-day. He sprained his ankle… Same thing. Doing a good job. We don't want to rush him, and we want him to show that he's 100%. And, same with everybody else; these guys work and do a great job. Our medical team has done a great job, too. We'll have them back at some point.”

Watford missed the first six weeks of the season due to a stain in the same hamstring. The LSU product has averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.1 minutes per game over 13 appearances this season.

Williams has averaged 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 41/33/82 shooting splits. The 23-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this summer after joining the Nets in an offseason trade from the Memphis Grizzlies.