The Baltimore Ravens have begun tying up loose ends ahead of their final chance to make the playoffs. The Ravens have kick-started their annual contract extensions by giving veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins a new deal.

Baltimore and Jenkins will stick together for one more year after the team gave him a new deal on Friday. Jenkins' new contract is worth roughly $2 million, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

We have signed NT John Jenkins to a contract extension ❗ pic.twitter.com/1MCGQ84MXa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

The one-year extension continues a recent trend for Jenkins. He has exclusively inked one-year contracts every offseason since the New Orleans Saints released him from his rookie contract in 2016.

Since he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2021, Jenkins has signed with three different organizations on two-year cycles. He re-signed with the Dolphins and Chicago Bears before leaving the following offseason, a pattern he appears to be continuing with the Ravens in 2026.

Article Continues Below

The deal comes after Jenkins has started 13 of the team's first 16 regular season games. The 36-year-old has accumulated 36 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one batted pass in year 13.

Jenkins' presence in the middle has been one of the few constants of an inconsistent Ravens defense in 2025. He is the only member of Baltimore's front seven who has yet to miss a game.

Despite his age, Jenkins has been one of the most durable and reliable defensive linemen in the league over the last four years. He is on track to play in all 17 games for the third consecutive season, having only missed one game since 2022.

Keeping Jenkins on the roster gives the Ravens five defensive linemen under contract in 2026. Travis Jones, Aeneas Peebles, Broderick Washington and Nnamdi Madubuike join him as Baltimore's defensive linemen currently contracted to the team for at least one more season.