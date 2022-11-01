Nets firing Steve Nash amid bad start, Kyrie Irving controversy sends Twitter into frenzy

The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday amid their difficult start to the season. The decision to move on from Nash coupled with the previous Kyrie Irving controversy has sent Twitter into a complete frenzy. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions.

Yahoo’ Sports’ Jake Fischer shared a behind the scenes update on Steve Nash’s firing.

“There were rumblings yesterday about Steve Nash’s tenure in Brooklyn, should the Nets have lost to Indiana last nite. The victory, Nash’s enthusiasm on the sidelines, a second game of a back-to-back in a few hours… this ain’t exactly a shock, but timing is certainly a surprise,” Fischer wrote on Twitter.

“Yeah, I’m not sure firing Steve Nash fixes anything for the Nets,” Keith Smith wrote on Twitter.

Others took a more comical approach to the Nets-Nash news.

Steve Nash today pic.twitter.com/szvC0vpssB — Seth Rosenthal (@seth_rosenthal) November 1, 2022

The Steve Nash firing was “mutual”. As in KD & Kyrie both wanted him out. Mutually. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) November 1, 2022

iPhone notes, he definitely wanted out 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/eGfwiO8Ne8 — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) November 1, 2022

Jacque Vaughn cleaning out Steve Nash office at the Nets facility pic.twitter.com/dwMo1iEW7l — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash cannot be blamed for all of Brooklyn’s shortcomings over the past year. The Nets traded James Harden for Ben Simmons in a move that never saw Simmons take the floor during the 2021-2022 campaign. Kyrie Irving has dealt with no shortage of off the court distractions during his time in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant has been a consistent star, but he’s been surrounded with drama and storylines.

In the end, everything led up to the decision to fire Steve Nash. It will be interesting to see how Brooklyn responds moving forward. But there is no denying the fact that the Nets have other problems that need dealing with as well.