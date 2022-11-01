‘They have to discipline him’: Fans’ clamor for Nets to punish Kyrie Irving grows louder

A bunch of Brooklyn Nets fans sitting courtside went viral on Monday night after they were photographed wearing shirts that read “FIGHT ANTISEMITISM.” This was in response to Kyrie Irving’s controversial tweet promoting a movie that pushed antisemitic beliefs.

Reporter Ian O’Connor of the New York Post was able to speak with 52-year-old Aaron Jungreis, who was part of the group that was protesting against Irving on Monday night. Jungreis, who happens to be a Nets season ticket holder, did not hold back in his criticism of the embattled All-Star point guard:

“They should not keep a guy like that around,” Jungreis said. “A lot of people are going to cancel (their tickets). They have to discipline him some way.”

Jungreis’ group garnered national attention during the game as they sent a blatant statement of defiance toward Kyrie. The fact that they were sitting courtside made their message loud and clear.

A group of fans sitting courtside at the Brooklyn Nets game are wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts. pic.twitter.com/Fojrdd0Thn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 1, 2022

Jungreis also noted, however, that they had nothing but love for Kyrie, despite the Nets star’s controversial stance:

“We told him we love him anyway, even though we know he hates us,” Jungreis said.

According to Jungreis, Kyrie responded by saying that he appreciated them, but the Nets fan believes that “he said it sarcastically.”

This issue is only going to get bigger from here on out. The fact that Irving himself refused to back down makes the situation even more complicated. This has become a distraction for the Nets yet again, which at this point, has become a bit of a norm for Kyrie Irving.