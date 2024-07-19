Although the initial wave of headlining NBA offseason transactions is over, teams are still working the phones as they try to upgrade in any way they can ahead of the preseason. The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a trade on Friday that will impact both teams' benches.

The deal is headlined by forward Ziaire Williams, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Memphis Grizzlies are trading forward Ziaire Williams and a 2030 second-round pick via Dallas to the Brooklyn Nets for Mamadi Diakite, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Williams was the 10th pick in the 2021 draft. The Nets will also send the Grizzlies the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic, the 54th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, sources said.”

Williams is coming off a career year, as he averaged 8.2 points per game on 39.7% shooting with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 51 contests. The 22-year-old's campaign got cut short due to lower back and hip injuries.