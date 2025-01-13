Tosan Evbuomwan was an unknown among the Brooklyn Nets fanbase when he joined the team two weeks ago. However, the two-way signing has made the most of an extended opportunity amid a series of injuries.

Evbuomwan nearly willed the Nets to a come-from-behind victory on Sunday against the Jazz. The Englishman and Princeton product scored a career-high 22 points on 7-of-8 shooting in 24 minutes during a 112-111 overtime loss.

“[He was] amazing,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “He's always under control and looks like a guy who has been there before. He's 23 with the experience he has. I'm very happy to see him [play], keep working with him, keep developing him. He's doing his job, and that’s what we’re asking of all of our players is to keep working, keep getting better, and to go out there and compete and fight.”

With the Nets down Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell, Evbuomwan saw his number called in several clutch moments against the Jazz.

Tosan Evbuomwan making the most of opportunity with Nets

Evbuomwan scored five of Brooklyn's nine points in overtime. Down one with 12 seconds remaining, the team turned to the 23-year-old for a potential go-ahead bucket. He drove left on Utah's Isaiah Collier, drew a foul, and knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Nets the lead.

However, Collier would split a double team and score on the other end to put the Jazz back in front. With 2.4 seconds left, Brooklyn called Evbuomwan's number again, but he couldn't get a shot off amidst a sea of Utah defenders, sealing the Nets loss.

“We need to get a shot up in that scenario. I fumbled it, I didn't get a shot up… We can't go out like that with a turnover… Need to execute better as a group,” Evbuomwan said of the play.

Evbuomwan, the 2022 Ivy League Player of the Year, has averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 57/36/61 shooting splits in 24.0 minutes per game over five appearances with Brooklyn. The 6-foot-8 wing joined the Nets after beginning the season with the Los Angeles Clippers G League affiliate. He made 17 NBA appearances as a rookie in 2023-24 while splitting the year between the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons.

The Nets are expected to continue a roster teardown as they angle for a top pick in next June's draft. Brooklyn's tanking direction should give Evbuomwan an extended runway to showcase himself to the team's front office during the second half of 2024-25.

“We have a great group. I'm really blessed to be here and be around the guys. The coaching staff is great. The camaraderie is there. We just need to bring it together on the court for the whole game,” Evbuomwan said. “I love being here; I love being part of the group. Those guys are super encouraging. Everyone, whether playing or not. They've been super helpful with me getting comfortable playing here and learning all the new stuff.”