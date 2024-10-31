The Brooklyn Nets are close to welcoming back a rotation piece from last season. Trendon Watford is probable for Friday’s home matchup with the Chicago Bulls after missing several weeks due to a hamstring strain.

Watford returned to practice earlier this week and has not suffered a setback after sustaining the injury early in training camp. His return adds another ball-handling option alongside Dennis Schroder, Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas.

Trendon Watford set to return after extended injury absence

Watford impressed with Brooklyn last season after signing for the minimum during the 2023 offseason. After playing primarily as a small-ball center during his first two NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Nets deployed him as a point forward. The 23-year-old averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 52.7 percent shooting in 13.6 minutes per game.

Watford turned in his best stretch after stepping into an expanded role during the final weeks of the season. The LSU product averaged 12.9 points and 2.2 assists on 54 percent shooting over his final 11 appearances. He also began to expand his range as a three-point threat, shooting 44.0 percent on 2.3 attempts per game during that span.

The Nets signed Watford to a $2.7 million qualifying offer this summer. Whether he will garner minutes in the rotation upon his return is unclear.

Brooklyn already has Ben Simmons playing point-forward, often in a five-out offense, as they stagger his minutes with Nic Claxton. While Watford offers impressive versatility as a sizable defender and ball-handler, he presents a clunky fit in the halfcourt offense alongside Simmons or Claxton due to his three-point limitations. His ability to further develop as a floor-spacer will be critical if he hopes to carve out a long-term role.

Claxton will return to the Nets’ lineup vs. the Bulls after sitting out Wednesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The sixth-year center is also progressing back from a preseason hamstring injury.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Day’Ron Sharpe remain out for Brooklyn. Bogdanovic has yet to progress to playing five-on-five as he makes his way back from offseason foot surgery. Sharpe has been sidelined for over three weeks by a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in mid-November.