The latest Cam Johnson injury update bodes well for his potential return amid the Brooklyn Nets' mediocre start to the season

Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson appears to be trending in the right direction after missing the team's last six games with a calf strain. The Nets listed Johnson as doubtful for Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, marking the first time he wasn't ruled out on the team's initial injury report since sustaining the injury.

Johnson injured his calf during Brooklyn's season opener two weeks ago. The Nets announced on Oct. 30 that he would be reevaluated in 10 days. With Wednesday's game versus Los Angeles just short of that benchmark, the upgrade on the injury report is a positive sign for his progression.

Johnson played 26 minutes during a season-opening loss to Cleveland, posting 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals on 5-of-10 shooting.

The former lottery pick averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 47/37/85 shooting splits for the Nets after joining the team at last year's trade deadline. He was Brooklyn's most consistent playoff performer during a first-round sweep against the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 18.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent from three (7.0 attempts per game). That included a 22-point first half on 9-of-13 shooting in Game 2 on the road.

HAVE A HALF, CAM JOHNSON. 22 points (Playoff career-high)

4 threes

9/13 FG 📺: TNT | Game 2 | PHI Leads 1-0#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/e8smk0R9tm — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2023

The Nets are attempting the fourth-most threes per game (40) in the league, with Ben Simmons pushing the pace in a five-out offense with Nic Claxton sidelined. Johnson's elite three-point shooting (39.3 percent for his career on 5.6 attempts per game) should provide a significant boost for a Brooklyn offense that already ranks seventh in the league this season.

Spencer Dinwiddie called Cam Johnson "the best three-point shooter in the league" when asked about his return: "He's the best, both catch-and-shoot, off the move, all that stuff. He provides a premium of spacing and gravity that we’ll definitely need out there." pic.twitter.com/scyYiI9sgX — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 24, 2023

If ruled out against the Clippers, Johnson's next opportunity to return will come when the Nets travel to Boston on Friday for their second game of the in-season tournament.