Cam Thomas has made one thing abundantly clear during his second NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets: he can score at an elite level when called upon.

With the Nets resting their entire rotation in their season-finale against Philadelphia Sunday, Thomas exploded for a career-high 46 points on 16-of-29 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 from three during a 134-105 loss. It was just two short months ago that the 21-year-old became the youngest player in NBA history to score 40-plus in three straight games.

Despite the historic feat, Thomas found himself on the outside looking in as the Nets established their new-look rotation. With Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges taking the reins of the offense, Brooklyn has rolled with Seth Curry over Thomas as the team’s backup ball handler.

Following Thomas’ career-best performance, head coach Jacque Vaughn was asked what has been the top challenge of implementing the former first-round pick’s skillset at the NBA level:

“I wish the score was 134 Brooklyn Nets, 105 Philadelphia. I think that part helps,” Vaughn replied. “The goal is you win as a team. So 46 points is great but we end up losing by 30. So you’ve got to attach those together. How do you marry the 29 shots to being a productive teammate where you might not get that amount of shots in a typical game? That’s the question.”

“So can you harness and take that ability and be able to do it in the shorter amount of time? In a more efficient time? And in a setting that it benefits the entire team? That’s the challenge.”

Cam Thomas has been known for his scoring at every level throughout his career. He led the nation’s freshmen during his lone college season, averaging 23.0 points on 17.2 shots per game at LSU. He then led the NBA summer league in back-to-back years, scoring over 27 points per game. But at just 6-foot-2 without jump-off-the-screen athleticism or an elite 3-point shot, Thomas does not project as a star at the NBA level. That was evident when he fell to 27th in the 2021 draft.

The questions regarding Thomas’ fit at the NBA level have surrounded his defense and spot-up shooting–two areas teams look for in complementary pieces–as well as his ability to create for others. The second-year guard had just one assist during his career-best scoring performance Sunday. He had 11 total during his three-game stretch scoring 40-plus earlier this season. Thomas was also been hesitant to shoot off the catch during his time alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He’s been far more comfortable pulling up for threes off the dribble, shots that are few and far between when his team is at full strength.

Thomas was asked postgame Sunday if he feels his performance would be enough for the Nets coaching staff to consider playing him in the playoffs:

“I don’t know, hopefully,” he replied. “That’s not in my control, that’s their decision. So I don’t know.”

At just 21 years old, it’s clear that Thomas has elite scoring potential at the NBA level. However, following his unusual season, it remains to be seen whether he has a place in the Nets’ long-term plans as they pivot into a new era.