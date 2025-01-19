On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets continued their Western Conference road trip with a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. Brooklyn fought valiantly in this one despite dealing with several key injuries; however, the team ultimately fell when a D'Angelo Russell three pointer clanked off of the rim in the final seconds.

Russell of course is a two-time member of both the Lakers and the Nets, and was making his first return to Los Angeles since the team dealt him to Brooklyn last month.

After missing the game winner, Russell took to X with a cryptic message that had Nets fans buzzing.

“Muted emotion,” wrote Russell in his post.

Some fans were supportive of the point guard after he narrowly missed out on what would have been an epic revenge moment.

“How you doing Dlo, LA misses you fr,” wrote one fan.

Others were optimistic that back in Brooklyn, Russell would be able to rediscover the All-Star version of himself.

“Back home where you were a 2019 NBA All-Star Game point guard when you had a catch & shoot style wing shooter that complimented your game. That didn’t exist in L.A.” wrote one user.

How will this Russell experiment go?

Overall, Russell has been up and down since putting on the Nets threads for a second time in his career. Russell was acquired by Brooklyn in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, both of whom the Lakers hope will help solidify their at times unstable wing rotation.

Meanwhile, Russell doesn't exactly fit the timeline of a Nets team that appears to have fully embraced a rebuild, with more trades potentially on the horizon before the deadline next month.

However, the point guard could still be a solid veteran presence for a team filled with young players like Cam Thomas who in many ways fit Russell's archetype.

Still, it wouldn't be a shock if the Nets look to move Russell to a contending team who could use the scoring punch he has proven able to provide.

In any case, the Nets will next take the court on Sunday evening vs the Oklahoma City Thunder.