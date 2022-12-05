By Erik Slater · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has missed the last three games after leaving last week’s win over Orlando with a calf strain. The team announced Wednesday that Simmons would miss a minimum of three games with the injury.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn provided an update on Simmons Sunday following Brooklyn’s 103-92 loss to the Boston Celtics, calling the Aussie day-to-day.

“He’ll come in even on the off day (tomorrow) and get some treatment. Kind of day by day now unless they tell me otherwise,” Vaughn said. “But they haven’t said yes or no to what’s next.”

Ben Simmons’ injury was initially classified as knee soreness before Brooklyn’s training staff identified his calf as the issue. The 26-year-old missed four games with soreness and swelling in the same knee earlier this season.

The Nets felt Simmons’ absence Sunday as they struggled to match up with Boston’s length and versatility. The first-year Net had played his best basketball leading up to the injury, averaging 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 42-of-53 (79.2 percent) shooting in eight appearances before exiting against Orlando.

Ben 10 with the And-1️⃣ 💪 pic.twitter.com/UekiCJngkw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 26, 2022

The three-time All-Star’s active defense, rebounding, and passing had provided a huge lift for the Nets during the stretch. Ben Simmons’ injury comes at a difficult time for a Nets team already short on perimeter defenders and rebounders with Yuta Watanabe sidelined with a strained hamstring.

Brooklyn sits at 13-12 following the loss to Boston. The Nets will look to climb further over .500 as they close out a seven-game homestand against Charlotte and Atlanta before hitting the road this weekend.