Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. That’s the lesson that one Brooklyn Nets fan learned after pulling this stunt during a home game against the Dallas Mavericks. During the final moments of overtime, the fan, identified as one Justin Boatswain, threw a cup in the vicinity of Luka Doncic. Here’s the video of that incident.

The Mavericks-Nets game came to a pause after a fan tossed a cup onto the court 😳pic.twitter.com/VGsa1CM9cx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 28, 2022

Immediately, the Nets fan was apprehended by arena security and was taken out of the game. Afterwards, TMZ reported that Boatswain has been charged with misdemeanor for interfering with a sporting event. It’s not entirely surprising, but you have to wonder what the fan was thinking when he pulled this stunt.

The NBA has seen a worrying amount of disturbing fan interactions in the last few seasons, especially after the pandemic. However, this incident during the Nets-Mavs game is probably the most egregious out of all of them. The fan directly interfered with the game, and it could’ve been dangerous if it happened during live play.

As for the Nets, they have struggled once again to start the season. Their loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavs sent them to the bottom of the East with a 1-4 record. While there’s plenty of basketball left to be played, the early returns we’re seeing from this team isn’t encouraging to their future outlook.

The Nets appear to be headed into yet another implosion if they don’t halt their losing skid soon. Can Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving turn this season around somehow? Or will they be forced to face the harsh realities of the roster they built for themselves?