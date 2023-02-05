Hell hath no fury like a New York sports fan scorned. And scorned again. Brooklyn Nets fans have had a tough 24-plus hours following the news that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. They handled it as could be reasonably expected.

Before the team tipped off against the Washington Wizards, a temperamental Brooklyn crowd erupted in thunderous boos after seeing a recording of Irving on the jumbotron, via Nets Videos. The fans are likely going to need at least a few days to accept that that their franchise has just been thrust into an abrupt upheaval. However, there might not be any adjustment period that will ever rid them of their fury for Irving.

The eight-time All-Star was reportedly insulted during recent contract negotiations with the Nets. The source of the tension was allegedly a clause that would tie in a portion of his payment to the team winning a championship. It is clear ownership viewed Irving as a risk due to his past controversies and wanted some insurance for what would have been a hefty investment somewhere in the range of $200 million.

This is not the first time Kyrie Irving had planned to re-sign with a team before later wanting out. In 2018, he told Boston Celtics fans that he wanted his jersey to be retired and hung above TD Garden with the other all-time greats. Needless to say, things did not work out as expected. They never seem to when Irving is involved.

With Irving expressing his desire to be traded before the Feb. 9 deadline, it will be interesting to see how the Nets respond to this whirlwind. They will surely want to keep the hopes of a once promising season still intact. Irving’s continued presence, which could be detrimental to morale, might force them into a less-than optimal deal. There is no guarantee that another franchise will want to strap itself to Irving’s bungee cord after another messy divorce.

The longer Irving is around Barclays Center, though, there is a risk that others will join the fans in unleashing their wrath on the polarizing point guard. For his well-being, and the sanity of everyone else, a hasty resolution is probably best.