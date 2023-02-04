Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back when discussing Kyrie Irving’s Brooklyn Nets trade request,

“Idiotic… All we ever questioned was: can the man go the rest of the season without being any kind of distraction, if he’s gonna have a chance to get his money. And lo and behold he pulls this,” Smith said.

Smith is never one to shy away from giving his opinion. And he has always been brutally honest when talking about Kyrie Irving.

Irving was a distraction for the Nets to open the season. However, he had stayed out of the limelight for the most part following his early season drama. But this trade request set things back without question.

Kyrie Irving has already been linked to a number of teams. But the Nets don’t necessarily have to trade him. They are currently in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff race and may decide to keep Irving amid the potential for a deep postseason run.

However, Irving is expected to leave in free agency if no deal comes to fruition.

Kyrie has sent out a pair of cryptic tweets over the past couple of days. It is unclear exactly what the Nets’ star is trying to convey. But more drama has ensued as a result.

Stephen A. Smith isn’t the only person who’s called out Irving as of late. With that being said, Smith unquestionably made his assessment in rather blunt fashion.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kyrie Irving as they are made available.