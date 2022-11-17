Published November 17, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After news emerge that Kyrie Irving could return soon from his suspension, several fans took to Twitter to show their support for the embattled Brooklyn Nets star.

To recall, Irving has been suspended for promoting an antisemitic film and refusing to acknowledge and apologize for his mistake. The Nets slapped him with a minimum five-game suspension, though he would also need to fulfill a series of requirements before he can be reinstated.

Now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, he is nearing the completion of those requirements and could join the team as early as Sunday when they play the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following the news, the hashtag #FreeKyrie trended on Twitter in support of the Nets guard. Plenty of people defended Irving and emphasized he shouldn’t have been suspended in the first place. Overall, though, the supporters of the one-time champion were just happy that the issue could be over soon.

“Thank f**king God. Kyrie Irving did not deserve this suspension and treatment. Go read the damn book and stop getting your feelings hurt over different opinions and thoughts or ways of looking at thing. Ffs people,” one fan commented.

“He shouldn’t have been suspended in the first place,” another one said. A third Twitter user added, “Shouldn’t have even had to complete those side quests cause he did nothing wrong.”

Of course others couldn’t help but joke about the situation as well. Several people pointed out how the news came after Kevin Durant’s public criticism of his own teammates following the Nets’ embarrassing loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

“All it took was KD calling his teammates trash,” one NBA fan said, while another commented, “They had that blowout loss vs the kings and said ya this shit ain’t gettin no better we need him lol.”

It remains to be seen if Kyrie Irving will really be able to play on Sunday, but clearly, a lot of people are hoping for it.