By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets take their epic 10-game winning streak into Saturday’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on the road, looking to improve to 24-12 on the season. This team has been firing on all cylinders as of late and is shaping up to be a legitimate contender out East. Although LaMelo Ball and Co. are struggling, the Nets will want to be at full strength. That raises the question, is Ben Simmons playing tonight?

Ben Simmons Injury Status vs. Hornets

While Simmons has dealt with injury problems at times in 2022-23, that doesn’t seem to be the case here. Per SNY, the Aussie is questionable because of a non-COVID illness. On Friday, the team had listed him as probable but clearly, his sickness got worse overnight.

Aside from Simmons potentially missing out, Joe Harris is sidelined and Edmond Sumner is questionable as well. Simmons is looking solid with the Nets early on, averaging 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and six assists per night on 60% shooting from the field in 25 outings. His presence on both ends of the floor has been key during Brooklyn’s unbeaten run, playing his role perfectly alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Thankfully, Ben Simmons isn’t expected to miss much time. He suited up in the Nets’ last game on Wednesday in a win over the Atlanta Hawks, contributing 10 points, five boards, and two dimes. If he’s unable to go Saturday, expect Yuta Watanabe to see more minutes as a result, and even Sumner if he’s healthy enough to feature.

So, is Ben Simmons playing vs Hornets? It is up in the air right now.