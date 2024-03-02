One of the most disappointing teams in recent NBA history is the Brooklyn Nets team that featured Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. That trio was supposed to bring championship glory to the franchise but injuries and unavailability hindered their chances. One player who was a part of those Nets rosters is current Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen.
During a recent appearance on JJ Redick's podcast, ‘The Old Man & The Three,' Allen spoke about how his role shifted once the super team was formed when the Nets signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as free agents.
“I mean that was a big shift. We went from barely making the playoffs to now having two superstars, KD and Kyrie, on the team,” Allen said. “And then DeAndre Jordan comes in to take the starting spot, like you said, nothing bad for DeAndre, I'm still after every game go up to hug him, great guy. It was just a big shift for me, that's something I never had to experience before, but I was able to make it through. That's the best way I could put it.”
Jarrett Allen played for the Nets for about three and a half seasons before being traded to the Cavs. With the Cavs, Allen's career has flourished. He was named to the All-Star team during the 2021-22 season and has become one of the best defensive players in the league.
This season, Allen is averaging 15.9 points per game, 10.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 64 percent shooting from the field and 72.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.