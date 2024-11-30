Nic Claxton has not made the impact the Brooklyn Nets expected this season after signing a four-year, $97 million contract. The sixth-year center has seen an inconsistent role due to a nagging back injury.

Claxton has been battling the back ailment since the summer, which he told reporters will require management throughout the season. Head coach Jordi Fernandez echoed a similar message when asked whether the injury would require the starting center to play on a minutes restriction moving forward.

“We’re going to manage it, but the good news was that everything was clean,” the Nets coach said before Friday's 123-100 loss to the Orlando Magic. “We’re going to need to put in a certain kind of work in with him, but other than that, we’re very happy that he can trust the process and keep working and just be 100% as far as, like, being in shape and now having a rhythm.

If Nic just keeps working, I don’t know in how many weeks, but soon enough, he’ll be the best version of himself, and that’s what we want… We just need his body to be there and play those low-to-mid 30s and we will be in a very good place.”

Claxton returned for the Orlando loss after missing the Nets' previous two games, posting eight points on 4-of-6 shooting with seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 26 minutes. He came off the bench, as he did during the first eight games of the season while returning from a hamstring injury.

Nic Claxton struggling to reach full strength in first year of contract

Claxton has averaged 8.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks on 65.4 percent shooting over 14 appearances. He's bounced between the Nets' first and second units while struggling to reach his accustomed workload.

The 25-year-old worked up to playing 32 minutes in back-to-back matchups in early November. However, he was forced out by a lower back strain soon after, which required him to receive an epidural.

Fernandez has emphasized throughout the start of the season that Brooklyn will be cautious with injuries. Given the nature of Claxton's injury and the team's low expectations, there should be no urgency to rush his progression.

Brooklyn will receive reinforcements at center next week, with Day'Ron Sharpe set to return to the lineup. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since training camp due to a hamstring strain.