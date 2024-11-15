Nic Claxton will be sidelined for the Brooklyn Nets during Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The starting center has a lower back strain and will receive an epidural injection, the team announced. His status will be updated in one week, meaning he will miss the Nets' next four games.

Dorian Finney-Smith is available for the Knicks matchup after missing Brooklyn's last two games due to an ankle sprain. Ben Simmons is not on the injury report after missing Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics due to left calf tightness.

Nic Claxton injury status vs. Knicks

Claxton was a late addition to the Nets' injury report after playing 24 minutes vs. Boston. He posted three points, five rebounds and two assists on 1-of-3 shooting during the blowout loss, after which he said he “didn't feel the best.”

The Nets have taken a cautious approach with injuries early this season. They kept Claxton on a minutes restriction and brought him off the bench for his first seven games as he progressed back from a preseason hamstring injury. Fernandez said on Wednesday that he wanted Finney-Smith to be “200 percent” when he returned from his ankle injury.

“All our players, their bodies and their health are the most important thing for us,” the coach said.

Claxton moved into the Nets' starting lineup for their last four games, with the team ramping up his minutes. After Brooklyn signed the 25-year-old to a four-year, $97 million contract this summer, Fernandez said the big man will step into an expanded offensive role this season. However, that's yet to come to fruition.

Claxton has averaged 8.6 points and 2.5 assists while attempting 5.7 field goals per game. He's attempted five or fewer shots in three of his last four appearances.

Following the Celtics loss, Claxton felt he needed to assert himself more offensively.

“It’s on me. Just being more assertive, more aggressive,” he said. “Today, I didn't feel the best, but just being more assertive and finding ways in the offense to get my shots up.”

Claxton's injury is a blow to the Nets' depleted frontcourt. Backup center Day'Ron Sharpe has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since the preseason. Brooklyn is expected to update Sharpe's status in the next week.

In the meantime, Simmons and Noah Clowney will shoulder a heavy burden as the team's center options.