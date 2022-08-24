Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at critics demanding he justify failed trade debacle

Kevin Durant has been taking a lot of heat since he made his decision to retract his trade demand with the Brooklyn Nets. Apparently, KD was able to iron his issues out with the team, and they are all now ready to move forward after what turned out to be a burdensome trade saga.

The blowback of KD’s surprising U-turn has been massive. One reporter, for instance, demanded that Durant explain his actions after dragging the NBA through a whole ordeal because of his desire to leave Brooklyn. In true KD fashion, the former league MVP did not hesitate to clap back, responding to the aforementioned reporter in the most savage way possible:

“I don’t have to explain myself to Jordan hicks. Who are u again?” Durant responded.

I don’t have to explain myself to Jordan hicks. Who are u again? https://t.co/MnnUuq1Znj — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 23, 2022

Kevin Durant also decided to respond to a tweet that called out his haters. According to the Nets superstar, they are just “wasting time” if they think that he cares about all their criticism:

They wasting time — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 23, 2022

Whatever the case may be, there now appears to be some sort of harmony within the Nets organization. All signs are pointing to the possibility that they will run it back this coming season with both KD and Kyrie Irving in the mix. Despite all the drama they carry with them off the basketball court, there’s still no denying that these two form one of the most formidable duos in the entire league. Oh, and let’s not forget about a certain Ben Simmons, who’s set to return after a year on the shelf.