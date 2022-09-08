Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant thinks that his 96 rating in NBA 2K23 is “laughable” and he wasn’t shy about making his true feelings known. KD called out Ronnie 2K for what he feels is a complete travesty. Clearly, the former league MVP believes that he should have a much higher rating than what he’s been given.

Former NFL player turns Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe doesn’t necessarily agree. As a matter of fact, the renowned broadcaster has a compelling reason as to why he believes KD doesn’t deserve a 99 rating (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“99 players don’t get swept in the first round. That’s why you’re not 99,” Sharpe said.

“99 players don’t get swept in the first round. That’s why you’re not 99.” Shannon Sharpe did not hold back responding to Kevin Durant calling his NBA 2K23 rating “laughable” 👀pic.twitter.com/QYgp2c2hCB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 7, 2022

That’s savage. Sharpe was quick to remind Kevin Durant and the rest of the world that he got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of last season’s playoffs. That’s still a fresh wound for Nets fans everywhere and Sharpe thought it was a good idea to rub some salt in.

To be fair, Shannon Sharpe did say that he wouldn’t mind if KD was somehow upgraded to a 99. He did have a major caveat, though, which came in the form of Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to Sharpe, Giannis is without a doubt the best player in the NBA right now, and he should be rated higher in 2K than everyone else. KD can get the 99 he so desires, but only if Giannis is a 100 — at least according to Mr. Sharpe.