Monday night produced a truly memorable spectacle between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies. The two teams’ top stars came out to play, and fans were treated to an epic encounter between two sides that just would not let up. In the end, however, it was the Grizzlies who came away with a statement win, 134-124.

A very intriguing incident occurred right before tip-off involving Kevin Durant when a couple of Grizzlies supporters sitting courtside decided to blatantly recruit the Nets superstar to Memphis. KD heard the banter, and he could not help but give off a wry smile at the fans (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

"Come to Memphis, KD!" This Grizzlies fan was tryna recruit Durant 😂 (via sheri_hensley.pcb/IG) pic.twitter.com/CtR0Qg98V3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2022

The Nets star literally had to do a double-take as he acknowledged the fans’ attempts to recruit him. Does this mean anything? Probably not. It’s still a lot of fun to talk about it, though.

In case you missed it, a random fan also chimed in at the end of the clip. He said, “No, we don’t” in response to the ladies saying that the Grizzlies want Durant to come to Memphis. That’s hilarious.

Either way, it’s not insane to think that Kevin Durant will be leaving the Nets in the near future. That likely won’t happen this season, but things could be very different come the summertime. We all know how KD rocked the basketball world by demanding a trade during the offseason, and despite the fact that he’s technically still under contract with Brooklyn through 2026, we shouldn’t put a repeat of last summer’s saga beyond him — especially if the Nets don’t come close to winning a title again.