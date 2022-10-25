Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.

Durant, Kyrie, Morant, and Bane all eclipsed the 35-point mark in what turned out to be a blow-by-blow encounter between two of the best teams in the league today. This is the first time we’ve seen such a scoring onslaught since 1983 (h/t StatMuse on Twitter):

Points tonight: 38 — Ja

38 — Bane

37 — KD

37 — Kyrie The first time both teams have multiple 35-point scorers since 1983. pic.twitter.com/ygMRijMDwo — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 25, 2022

Four players scored at least 35 points in tonight's Nets-Grizzlies game: ✅ Ja Morant, 38

✅ Desmond Bane, 38

✅ Kevin Durant, 37

✅ Kyrie Irving, 37 It's the first non-overtime game in NBA history in which four players recorded a 35-point game. — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) October 25, 2022

The last time this happened was on December 19, 1983 in a matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets. Amazingly, that contest finished with the Pistons winning a triple-overtime thriller, 186-184. Isiah Thomas led the way for Detroit with 47 points, while John Long (41), and Kelly Tripucka (35) also not far behind. The Nuggets, on the other hand, had Kiki Vanderweghe who exploded for 51 points, and Alex English who dropped 47.

Tuesday’s high-octane encounter between the Nets and the Grizzlies may not have been as mind-blowing as the Pistons-Nuggets matchup from 39 years ago, but there’s no denying that it was also quite the spectacle.

In the end, however, it was Morant and Co. who escaped with the hard-fought victory, 134-124. The Grizzlies have now improved to 3-1, while the Nets suffer their second loss in three games.

It’s the Milwaukee Bucks up next for Brooklyn as KD and Kyrie test their mettle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and his squad.