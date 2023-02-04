Kyrie Irving may be his own worst enemy, but the New York Post may be a close second. After Irving came out with his request that the Brooklyn Nets trade him before Thursday’s deadline, the newspaper decided to list his many transgressions with the team on Page 1.

Front cover of the New York Post 😳 (via @GlobeBobRyan) pic.twitter.com/9wbiAKLWLS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2023

Irving may be used to criticism and getting ridiculed by fans and the media, but seeing it splashed on the front page of New York City’s most infamous tabloid newspaper takes it to another level.

Irving is clearly one of the most talented players in the NBA and he ranks with the great ball handlers in the league’s history. However, his list of both nervy and unprofessional acts is long and has created a great deal of resentment from fans, media, coaches and some players.

The Post offered up his refusal to get vaccinated for Covid, his missing 134 games while in the employ of the Nets and his promotion of an anti-Semitic movie. He did this while earning more than $100 million in salary while the Nets were victorious in one playoff series.

On top of that, he is now asking the team to trade him, something the paper listed as a demand.

While there is little doubt that Kyrie Irving is a difficult player for teams to work with — he has played for the Cavaliers and Celtics in addition to the Nets — 4 teams are rumored to be interested in his services. Those teams include the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and Heat.

The Lakers may be the team that has the most interest. The point guard is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.