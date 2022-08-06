There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving right now and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. After deciding to opt into the final year of his deal with the team, it’s the Nets who are now unsure if they even want to keep the enigmatic superstar in Brooklyn, especially if and when they are able to grant Kevin Durant’s demand to get traded.

What we can say without a shadow of a doubt, however, is that Kyrie Irving still remains to be one of the best basketball players on the planet.

The seven-time All-Star showed off his elite basketball gene in a recent pro-am game that he organized in New Jersey (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Hometown hero Kyrie Irving handing out jellies in Jersey at "More Than A Run" game 🍇 (via @overtime)pic.twitter.com/wuQsFusndU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 5, 2022

Despite all the drama he’s brought about over the past few years, Kyrie Irving is still a beast on the basketball court. Any team will be lucky to have him — that is of course under the presumption that they’re willing to take on all the baggage he brings with him.

That team might be the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s no secret that LeBron James wants to reunite with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, and it is clear that LA is doing what it can to try and make this dream a reality. It hasn’t been easy, though. Ideally, the Lakers would want to do a player swap with Kyrie and Russell Westbrook, which the Nets aren’t exactly amenable to.

The Kyrie Irving saga is far from over, and this should drag on for the foreseeable future.